April 20, 2017, 8:31 AM | The important job of educating the country’s more than 50 million public school students falls to just over three million teachers. Only on “CBS This Morning,” we are proud to announce the 2017 National Teacher of the Year: Sydney Chaffee. The 9th grade humanities teacher at Codman Academy in Dorchester, Massachusetts, joins us in Studio 57 to discuss her career.