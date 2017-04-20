Strasburg Fans Ten as Washington Completes Sweep of Atlanta

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

ATLANTA (AP) – Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer, Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

A night after had 14 runs on 20 hits, the Nationals couldn’t solve R.A. Dickey’s knuckleball until Zimmerman homered in the sixth to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings, winning his first start at SunTrust Park after going 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 outings at Turner Field. Strasburg improved to 72-8 when the Nationals score at least three runs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Senior Golfer Wes Gosselin Hopes to End Stellar Collegiate Career With a SoCon Title
Read More»
Chattanooga; Lookouts
23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Split Double Header With Biloxi
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Scenic City Residents React to Governor’s Gas Tax
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now