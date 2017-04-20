Soyuz Launch-to-Docking Timeline

Launch of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft, carrying commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer, is scheduled for launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on April 20 at 3:13:44 p.m. EST (GMT-4; 21:13 p.m. local time). Docking at the International Space Station’s Poisk module is expected around 9:23 a.m. Here is the latest launch-to-docking timeline (in U.S. Eastern Time and mission elapsed time):

Changes and additions:

04/19/17: Posting Soyuz MS-04 ascent-to-docking timeline (rev. A)