Search being scaled back for McCallie student Jackson Standefer

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Arizona (WDEF) – The search will continue on Thursday in the Grand Canyon for missing hikers Lou-Ann Merrell and Jackson Standefer.

But it will be scaled down.

In a family statement overnight “After carefully considering all the information available to us, and based on our personal knowledge of the search area, we support Grand Canyon National Park’s decision to scale back the search.”

The family also released photos of the McCallie 8th grader and his grandmother from the trip.

“We thank the GCNP staff for their exemplary service. We know they have done everything possible since Saturday, April 15, to find Lou Ann and Jackson. We also know countless people were praying for a much different outcome than this one. We felt your prayers and were sustained by them in ways we cannot begin to describe. We are profoundly grateful for the support that continues to pour in from across the country.”