Sarah Palin visits the White House

Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock visit the White House on April 19, 2017.

Last Updated Apr 20, 2017 9:47 AM EDT

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin visited the White House on Wednesday night for dinner, a White House official confirmed to CBS News on Thursday, and she was joined by musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

She tweeted about her visit Thursday and then shared photos on her Facebook page.

Palin, Sen. John McCain’s, R-Arizona, 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, shared photos of her with musicians Kid Rock and Nugent with President Trump in the Oval Office.

In another photo, she was seen speaking with Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Palin officially endorsed Mr. Trump’s presidential bid in January 2016.

