Radio host Alex Jones denies on-air persona is a “trick”

Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. 

AUSTIN, Texas — Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has testified that he’s sincere in his “Infowars” commentary but acknowledges he also uses satire and comedy on his show. 

His testimony Wednesday in his child custody case stands in contrast to comments by his lawyer who last week argued that Jones is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona. 

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Jones discounted any suggestion that he’s “playing a trick on the public” with his on-air persona. 

He’s scheduled to return to the stand Thursday. His ex-wife, Kelly Jones, is seeking sole or joint custody of their three children. 

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week. 

