Olympic athlete Germaine Mason killed in crash in Jamaica

(AP) — Police in Jamaica say that Olympic-medal winning athlete Germaine Mason has died in an early-morning motorcycle crash.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force issued a statement reporting that Mason apparently lost control of his motorcycle before dawn Thursday in St. Andrew Parish southeast of the capital, Kingston. He was 34.

Mason was born in Jamaica but represented Britain in the 2008 summer Olympics in Beijing. He won a silver medal in the high jump.

The news stunned Jamaica, a country that takes particular pride in its relatively large number of standout athletes in track and field. Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed “sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity” in a message on Twitter.