Mocs Senior Golfer Wes Gosselin Hopes to End Stellar Collegiate Career With a SoCon Title

Chattanooga-(WDEF) UTC senior golfer Wes Gosselin has put together an impressive collegiate resume heading into his final SoCon Championships this weekend in North Carolina.

Gosselin has lowered his scoring average every year with the Mocs, and he hopes to score a SoCon title before turning pro this summer.

Wes Gosselin’s golf career stalled when he got to UTC. He had to sit out with severe tendinitis in both elbows.

Said Gosselin:”Obviously I was pretty bummed. You work your whole life to be able to play college golf, and I couldn’t play. I wanted to figure out some way to get better. Some way to kind of do something while I couldn’t play, so I worked out a lot.”

Gosselin tried everything to alleviate the tendinitis.

Said Gosselin:”I did acupuncture. That was pretty weird. It does not feel good in a dark room with a bunch of needles all over you. It’s pretty terrible honestly.”(laughs)

When Gosselin returned after his year long lay-off, he was a new man.

Said Mocs head coach Mark Guhne:”That year off that he had. Nobody saw this coming, but he came back, and he’s probably hitting it 50 or 60 yards further than he was then. I would like to take a year off and have that happen.”(chuckles)

Coach Guhne says Gosselin has that inner switch you find in many great players.

Said Guhne:”He won in Mobile earlier this semester. He said coach, I really didn’t really play very well. That means that he has crossed that thresh-hold to being a player. He knows how to manage his game when everything is not clicking.”

Added Gosselin:”I’m super competitive. That’s not necessarily, oh this guy is beating me or this guy is beating me. If I’m not competing to my best ability, even if I am winning, I’m not going to be pleased with it.”

Gosselin had to be pleased with his effort last summer when he won the Tennessee State Amateur by 12 shots, a new tournament record.

Said Gosselin:”I think that week, it wasn’t that I was super dialed in. I just didn’t really have anything working against me. I think my game was really solid that week.”

Gosselin wouldn’t mind adding a Mocs team title or an individual title in the upcoming SoCon Championships.

Said Gosselin:”There’s that extra intensity. There’s kind of that extra just desire to do it, so it would be awesome.”