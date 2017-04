April 20, 2017, 7:56 PM | CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith discusses the active role that Michelle McNamara, a writer married to the comedian Patton Oswalt, took to investigate the Golden State Killer, and how it may just be the key to solving the 40-year-old case. Learn more about the investigation on an all-new “48 Hours” airing Saturday, April 22 at 10/9c on CBS.