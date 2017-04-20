Lookouts Post Second Shutout of the Year With 3-0 Win Over Biloxi

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Felix Jorge, Nick Burdi and Mason Melotakis combined for a shutout as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 3-0 on Thursday.

Jorge (2-0) went six scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out four and walking three to pick up the win. Luis Ortiz (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked one. Melotakis recorded his second save of the season.

In the bottom of the fourth, Chattanooga took the lead on a solo home run by Dan Rohlfing. The Lookouts then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Engelb Vielma hit an RBI single, while Jose Gonzalez hit an RBI double in the sixth.

The Shuckers were blanked for the third time this season, while the Lookouts’ staff recorded their second shutout of the year.