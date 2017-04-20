Lauren Hutton shines in Calvin Klein underwear ad at 73

Lauren Hutton showed that beauty has no expiration date in a new ad for Calvin Klein underwear.

The 73-year-old model dazzled in a new black and white commercial shot by director Sofia Coppola that includes women of all ages.

Hutton looks comfortable in her own skin as she poses and laughs in a Calvin Klein bra with an open blouse over it. However, Hutton only takes a few seconds of screen time in the whole ad and is dressed more modestly than the other women.

The commercial also features Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, Natalie Love and others hand-picked by Coppola. Hutton is accustomed to sharing the spotlight with young starlets, though: She walked the Bottega Veneta runway arm-in-arm with Gigi Hadid in September.

Calvin Klein has been taking a more cinematic approach to its ads lately; the design house recently released ads featuring the stars of “Moonlight.”

The new tagline for the brand is “Calvin Klein, or nothing at all.”

[embedded content]