Hamilton County School Board tables budget vote

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County School Board was tasked with approving next year’s budget. On Thursday, they decided to table the vote.

The budget asks for a $24.5 million increase. It will eventually have to be presented to the County Commission.

Earlier, students, parents and educators spoke at the meeting, urging board members to approve the budget increase.

Before the meeting people rallied outside, holding signs about funding for the future. Students say increased funding will give them more opportunities and help schools in need.

“Funding helps maintain schools. Funding helps keep students in their seats, offering students more seats. It helps students be able to use more technology. It helps students be able to have more art classes, more technology classes. It helps progress education for every single student,” said Katie Stiffler, a senior at STEM School of Chattanooga.

The School Board will hold a special session next Thursday to address the budget.