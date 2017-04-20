Fort Payne jury convicts man accused of machete murder

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) – A Blount County man has been convicted of murder in the killing of a man who was chopped to death with a machete.

Al.com reports a DeKalb County jury Wednesday found 45-year-old David Paul Edward Wooten guilty in the 2014 death of 45-year-old Bernie Wayne Clark. Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor scheduled sentencing for June 27. Wooten faces up to life in prison.

Clark’s body was found Nov. 15, 2014, on the couch in a Fort Payne mobile home. Court records show Wooten intentionally caused Clark’s death by “chopping him to death” with a machete.

Wooten is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

