Family says search has been called off, but aerial search continuing

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Arizona (WDEF) – The families of Jackson Standefer and Lou Ann Merrell now say the search has been called off in the Grand Canyon.

The post this morning says:

“Wednesday evening, the National Park Service announced that they were calling off the search for Jackson Standefer and LouAnn Merrell, who have been missing in the Grand Canyon since Saturday evening. The families would like to thank everyone for their tremendous outpouring of love, prayers and support throughout this tragic ordeal. Please respect both families’ need for privacy as they come to process and seek God’s comfort during this difficult time. We believe families are forever and we will be reunited with our loved ones.”

But the Park System says they will continue to look on Thursday:

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) – Grand Canyon National Park officials are scaling back a search for two missing hikers swept down a stream below the North Rim.

Park spokeswoman Robin Martin says the search for 62-year-old LouAnn Merrell and her 14-year-old stepgrandson, Jackson Standefer, will continue Thursday with the use of a helicopter, drone and motorized inflatable raft.

Martin says ground teams no longer will be used because they’ve now checked areas that they can reach on foot.