Dalton Police: kidnapping suspect grabbed children at park

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police have charged a man with kidnapping after parents complained that he was harassing childrin on a playground.

Witnesses say 48 year old Jeffrey Melvin Bishop touched at least two children.

They say he grabbed one boy by the arms from behind and held him against his will until his father intervened.

Police say it happened after 6 PM at Al Rollins Park on Threadmill Road.

Another family told police that Bishop chased their 3 year old daughter around a swing set, saying she was pretty and she should come to him.

Her mother chased him away and told police he touched another boy before stalking her daughter.

Witnesses say he tried to get another boy to go into the woods, then grabbed a 9 year old by the wrist who was tying his shoes.

After the confrontation with the father, the suspect fled towards Thornton Avenue.

Police found Bishop a short distance away.

They say he was drunk.

They have charged him with battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the first degree, and pedestrian under the influence.

He also had an oustanding warrant for failure to appear.