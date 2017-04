CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Chattanooga.

35 year old Tyrone Stevenson showed up at the hospital around 3:45 AM.

The wound was minor.

Stevenson said it happened in the 1900 block of Citico Avenue but didn’t offer any suspect information.

If you have any information on the shooting, call police at 423-698-2525.