Bruce Springsteen releases anti-Trump anthem

It’s no secret that Bruce Springsteen is not a fan of President Donald Trump, and now the rocker has collaborated with musician Joe Grushecky to release an anti-Trump anthem called “That’s What Makes Us Great.”

Grushecky, who leads the Houserockers, told the Post Gazette that he wrote the song when Mr. Trump was taking office in January. He sent it to Springsteen, his old friend.

“I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it?’” Grushecky said. “He gave it the Bruce treatment.”

He added that he was inspired to write the song when the president mocked a reporter’s disability.

“[Trump] lost me the moment he started making fun of special needs people,” said Grushecky. “How could a person like that be president of the United States? Regardless of all the other [stuff], that to me is appalling. I have special needs people in my family and in my neighborhood. I worked with special needs people my whole life, and I was really offended by it.”

In the song, Grushecky talks about Trump’s stance on immigrants, singing, “Some wanna slam the door / Instead of opening the gate / Aw, let’s turn this thing around / Before it gets too late.”

Springsteen’s lines include, “Don’t tell me a lie / And sell it as a fact / I’ve been down that road before / And I ain’t goin’ back / And don’t you brag to me / That you never read a book / I never put my faith / In a con man and his crooks.”

The song is available on Grushecky’s site, iTunes and streaming services.