2-time NYC marathon champ dies while coaching at school meet

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

In this Monday, April 17, 1984, file photo, an unidentified man wearing a business suit and black hat, runs with the Boston Marathon pack along the course from Hopkinton to Boston, flanked by D.J. Harding (223) of Oregon, and Tom Fleming (5) of New Jersey. 

AP

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — A two-time winner of the New York City Marathon has died while coaching a New Jersey middle school team at a meet. Tom Fleming was 65.

The Montclair Kimberley Academy announced Fleming’s death in a statement Thursday. The school says Fleming died of an apparent heart attack at a meet in Verona on Wednesday afternoon.

Newark Central coach Bruce Berry tells NJ.com that Fleming collapsed after getting out of his car. He said Fleming was given CPR for more than 20 minutes and had a pulse when he was taken to a hospital.

Fleming won the New York City Marathon in 1973 and 1975. The New York Road Runners, who put on the city’s 26.2-mile event, called Fleming “an iconic figure” in the race’s history and a “beloved teacher.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tom Fleming. As a two-time New York City Marathon Champion and top local…

Posted by New York Road Runners (NYRR) on Thursday, April 20, 2017

Fleming finished second twice at the Boston Marathon and also won marathons in Cleveland, Washington D.C., Toronto and Los Angeles.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share:

Related Videos

Chattanooga; Lookouts
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Split Double Header With Biloxi
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Scenic City Residents React to Governor’s Gas Tax
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police Department Talk About New Ballistics Tech
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now