2 police officers shot on Paris' Champs-Elysees

A police officer stands guard after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on Thu., April 20, 2017. French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard. Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

AP

Last Updated Apr 20, 2017 4:28 PM EDT

PARIS — Paris police say a gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told the Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the avenue popular with tourists.

French President Francois Hollande has scheduled an emergency meeting. 

170420-cbs-shooting-champs-elysees.jpg

The scene in Paris after a shooting breaks out on Champs-Elysees that left one officer and the gunman dead.

CBS News

Shortly after the shooting, President Trump said the shooting “looks like another terrorist attack” during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni Silveri at the White house.

“First of all our condolences to the people of France,” Mr. Trump said. “We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant. What can you say? It just never ends.”

Reuters reports police said the incident was likely “a terrorist act.” The news agency says police believe two attackers were involved and one was killed.

The news agency also reports that police searches are taking place at the home of the killed attacker east of Paris.

rts137ci.jpg

Police secure a side street as other conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after one policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, on Thu., April 20, 2017.

Reuters

Emergency vehicles blocked the wide avenue that cuts across central Paris between the Arc de Triomphe and the Tuileries Gardens, normally packed with cars and tourists.

Subway stations in the area were closed off on Thursday night while police secure the scene.

Twitter user Massimo Cavazzini posted this video of police cars rushing to the scene:

rts137hc.jpg

An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after one policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, on Thu., April 20, 2017.

Reuters

The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France’s tense presidential election. Security is high preceding the vote after police said they arrested two men Tuesday in what they described as a thwarted terror attack.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting and saw a man’s body on the ground before police quickly evacuated the area where she works in a shop.

The incident recalled two recent attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris, one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport last month.

A French television station hosting a televised event with the 11 candidates running for president briefly interrupted its broadcast to report the shootings.

ap-17110716004232.jpg

In this image made from video, police attend the scene after an incident on the Champs-Elysees with Arc de Triomphe in background in Paris, on Thu., April 20, 2017. French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard.

AP

This is a developing story.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

