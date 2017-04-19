Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, April 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm And Humid, But Not As Wet For The Mid-Week!

A partly sunny, warm, and humid day for Wednesday with only isolated showers and storms. Highs will be between 80-82. More muggy weather continues Wednesday night with fair to partly cloudy skies and lows 60-62.

Thursday looks drier and very warm with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Warm again for Friday with a few late day showers and storms possible.

A cold front will move into the area for the weekend with another shot of rain and storms moving through ending Sunday. Cooler weather returns for Sunday and the beginning of next week with highs in the upper 60’s to around 70 and lows dropping into the upper 40’s for Monday night. This will be our “Blackberry Winter” but we should stay away from any frost or freeze.

Thankfully,the rains will help with pollen count for the next couple of days!