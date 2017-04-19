Trump's war powers, Putin goes Arctic, and a Georgia runoff

War powers

President Trump’s decision to authorize a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase has reignited the debate over when he should seek authority from Congress to use military force. Congress has approved most U.S. military interventions since World War II, but lawmakers are divided — across parties — about how much unilateral power the president should have to wield military force.

Made in the U.S.A.

President Trump has visited a Wisconsin-based manufacturer to deliver a speech promoting a cornerstone of his 2016 campaign. Mr. Trump says he will ensure more products are “Made in the U.S.A.,” but the president’s own business practices have long run contrary to that mantra.

Aaron Hernandez

Former NFL star tight end Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in his cell at a Massachusetts prison, officials say. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, but was acquitted just last week on two separate homicide charges.

Putin on ice

With Arctic sea ice melting, a once frozen ocean is now open for business. Legally it’s still unclear who can lay stake to the territory, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving fast to claim the strategic region’s huge gas and oil reserves — believed to be worth as much as $35 trillion.

Corporate interests

President Trump has pledged to cut U.S. corporate taxes in hopes of spurring companies to repatriate trillions of dollars in cash parked overseas. But it may be wishful thinking. We examine why the lure of lower taxes is unlikely to prompt America’s biggest companies to invest in creating jobs at home.

Prolonged battle

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will meet in a runoff for a greater Atlanta congressional seat in a race with national implications. Ossoff harnessed opposition to President Trump to lead the field in a typically conservative district, but he fell short of the majority needed to win outright.

Growth industry

Even in an economic era marked by wage stagnation, pockets of workers are still enjoying hefty pay raises. CEOs and computer programmers are, somewhat predictably, among those earning more — but one of the more surprising professions still seeing pay go up, is babysitting.

