Trump business practices clash with his “Buy American” order

“Buy American, hire American.” That’s what President Trump wants his latest signed executive order tightening rules on foreign workers to ensure.

The president took to a Wisconsin-based manufacturer Tuesday to deliver a speech and draw attention to an executive order that reinforces existing law to make certain federal dollars give priority to American-made goods, reports CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett.

This is his first trip since becoming president to the state that helped him clinch the election.

“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that more products are stamped with those wonderful words, made in the U.S.A.,” Mr. Trump said in Tuesday’s speech.

However, the president’s “America first” rhetoric doesn’t match the reality of business practices that have made him millions.



Many Trump-branded products are manufactured overseas: Trump eyeglasses – made in China. Items from the Trump Home Collection – made in China.



When asked by former “Late Show” host David Letterman back in 2012 whether his ties were made in China, Mr. Trump would not confirm or deny.

Many outfits sold under the name of the president’s daughter and White House aide, Ivanka Trump, are also manufactured abroad — mainly in China. She no longer runs the company.



“We believe jobs must, should be offered to American workers first,” Mr. Trump said in his speech.

The executive order also targets the H-1B visa program, which allows companies to hire skilled foreign labor. The White House argues that program undercuts American workers.

Mr. Trump has used the visa program to hire foreign workers at his properties for many years.

In fact, just two months ago, he applied for an H2B visa for a “foreign national’s services” at his golf club outside New York City.

CBS News asked about then-candidate Trump’s routine hiring of seasonal foreign workers at Mar-a-Lago back in 2015.

“It’s impossible to hire American workers?” Garrett asked.

“It’s very hard, either they’re not qualified, and one of the big things, it’s a seasonal job,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump told Garrett last year that during the Palm Beach social season, qualified workers willing to take up a part-time gig are hard to come by because Americans want full-time jobs.