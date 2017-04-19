Today in Trump: April 19, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Trump’s challenges in asking Congress for authorization for use of military force



President Trump’s recent decision to authorize missile strikes on April 7 against the Syrian regime in retaliation for a deadly chemical attack has provoked the debate over a new authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) to resurface in Congress.

Pence warns North Korea the U.S. “sword stands ready”

From the wind-swept deck of a massive aircraft carrier, Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned North Korea not to test the resolve of the U.S. military, promising it would make an “overwhelming and effective” response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.

Bill signing

President Trump signs S. 544, the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, 11:30 a.m., Oval Office.

Patriots at White House

Mr. Trump greets New England Patriots, 1:20 p.m.

Pence in Tokyo

The vice president visits the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan and make remarks (9:15 p.m. ET), before goint to meet with U.S. and Japan-based companies. He’ll wrap up his Japan trip with a visit to a Japanese youth baseball and softball clinic before departing for Jakarta, Indonesia.

Trump in Wisconsin



Mr. Trump tours Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin, makes remarks and signs his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, 3:30 p.m. ET.

Explaining the visa program Donald Trump is targeting

President Donald Trump is targeting a visa program cherished by tech companies for bringing in programmers and other specialized workers from other countries.

Trump stays mum on tax returns, despite mounting pressure

There is still a good deal of mystery over President Trump’s finances.

As millions of Americans filed their taxes Tuesday, Mr. Trump made no mention of his. Defying 40 years of protocol, Mr. Trump refuses to release his tax returns, citing an ongoing audit. The IRS has said that does not bar any taxpayer from releasing returns.

Possible conflict of interest involves Ivanka Trump

The Trump family has vowed to keep its vast financial interests separate from the government. But on Tuesday, CBS News learned of a possible conflict of interest involving the president’s daughter and top adviser, Ivanka.

Newtown leaders call on Trump to denounce Sandy Hook conspiracies

Members of the Newtown Board of Education hoped a newly elected President Donald Trump would speak out against a famous conspiracy theorist and others who question the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Pence in Japan

Vice President Pence visits Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday, and the two will hold a joint news conference, 3:30 a.m. ET