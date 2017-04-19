Report: Jeb Bush, Derek Jeter teaming up to try to buy Miami Marlins

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is teaming up with former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter to try to buy the Miami Marlins, according to The Miami Herald.

Sources told the newspaper that they have joined up in a bid to buy the team and their competition for the team is Wayne Rothbaum, a New York financier who’s the manager of Quogue Capitol, the report said.

Bush, 64, lives in Coral Gables, Fla. and Jeter has a house in Tampa, the report notes.

Jeter, 42, retired from the Yankees after the 2014 baseball season. Last year, Bush dropped out of the 2016 race for the GOP presidential nomination in February after polls closed in the South Carolina primary. He served as governor of Florida from 1999 until 2007. He’s not the first Bush who wants to own a baseball team — George W. Bush, his brother, co-owned the Texas Rangers for several years.

The report says the current owner of the Marlins, Jeffrey Loria, has been fielding offers to purchase the team. According to Bloomberg, bids were due last week and came in between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion. The team was previously called the Florida Marlins until 2012, which is when the team moved into a stadium in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.