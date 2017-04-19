Prominent journalist dies 6 weeks after being attacked

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, prominent Russian journalist Nikolai Andrushchenko poses in St. Petersburg, Russia.

AP

MOSCOW — A prominent Russian journalist has died of his injuries six weeks after being attacked in St. Petersburg. 

The death Wednesday of 73-year-old Nikolai Andrushchenko was reported by Russian media outlets that cited his lawyer and the editor-in-chief of the Novy Peterburg newspaper. 

The state news agency RIA Novosti quoted editor Denis Usov as saying the journalist had been in a medically induced coma since the March 9 attack.

Andrushchenko’s attackers have not been identified. Usov has linked the assault to articles in the newspaper about corruption in St. Petersburg. 

Andrushchenko was a member of the St. Petersburg city council from 1990 until 1993. He was among the founders of Novy Peterburg, where he made a name for himself writing about human rights issues and crime.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share:

Related Videos

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
AAA on Bad Roads
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Update: Woman Rescued after Falling Off Ledge
Read More»
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Stay on top of your pets health with rabies vaccinations
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now