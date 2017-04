CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are identifying the victim of the shooting Tuesday on East 23rd Street.

He is 32 year old Andre Tucker.

Police say they were called to the 2400 block Tuesday night around 8:20 PM.

Tucker was shot multiple times, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

He told investigators that he was shot while in a vehicle.

If you have more information on the shooting, call police at 423-698-2525.