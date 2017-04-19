Mississippi approved for 3 projects with oil spill money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi has received approval for nearly $50 million in restoration projects related to the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The state Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday that approval came from the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council.

The state intends to spend $45 million to improve the quality of water along the Gulf Coast.

It also intends to spend $3.5 million improving oyster reefs near Pascagoula and $1.3 million for restoration planning.

The money comes from a portion of Clean Water Act penalties paid by those responsible for the Deepwater Horizon spill.

Millions of barrels of oil spewed into the gulf after the offshore rig fire and explosion. British Petroleum, which was found primarily responsible for the spill, has paid billions in cleanup costs, settlements and penalties.

