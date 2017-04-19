Love game for Serena: Spox says Williams is pregnant

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A spokeswoman for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.

Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall.”

Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on the social media site Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.”

The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January — a little less than 12 weeks ago — and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.

She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police Department Talk About New Ballistics Tech
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
TN Manufactuer’s Awards Ceremony Held Here in The Scenic City
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dalton Soccer Wins Suspended Match Against Boyd Buchanan
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now