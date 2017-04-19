Lookouts Split Double Header With Biloxi

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Lookouts split their double header with Biloxi on Wednesday at AT&T Field.

Lookouts won the first game 3-1 in the completion of Tuesday’s suspended contest due to weather.

Biloxi then rallied for a 7-4 win in seven innings in game two.

In game one, the Lookouts Lamonte Wade had a pair of solo homers that helped Chattanooga post the 3-1 victory in 9 innings.

Lookouts grabbed a 3-0 lead in game two with 3 runs in the third inning.

Engel Vielma had a two RBI double in the inning.

Nic Turley pitched five scoreless innings, but when he left, the Shuckers roughed up the Lookouts bullpen in the final two frames.

Jacob Nottingham had a bases clearing triple in the sixth to put Biloxi up 4-3.

Then with the game tied 4-4 in the 7th, Mauricio Dubon clubbed a 2-run homer as Biloxi went on to win it 7-4.