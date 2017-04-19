Fox News drops Bill O'Reilly after sexual harassment allegations

Longtime Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will not return to the network in the wake of renewed scrutiny over allegations of sexual harassment, Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

Play Video CBS This Morning Fox News reportedly preparing to cut ties with Bill O’Reilly The Murdoch family, which controls Fox News’ parent company, is reportedly split on what to do about Bill O’Reilly amid controversy surrounding h…

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

Fox News released a statement saying O’Reilly is departing the network effective “immediately.” The network announced Tucker Carlson would replace O’Reilly in the 8 p.m. time slot. Carlson had been hosting a show during the 9 p.m. hour.

O’Reilly last appeared on Fox News airwaves on April 11 before taking what he said was a pre-planned vacation. New York magazine reported earlier Wednesday that the Murdoch family, which controls 21st Century Fox, had decided to cut ties with the host.

The announcement comes after weeks of renewed scrutiny over O’Reilly’s behavior towards women at Fox News. The New York Times reported on April 1 that O’Reilly and Fox paid up to $13 million to settle lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly against five women.

The revelation led to a widespread exodus of advertisers from “The O’Reilly Factor,” O’Reilly’s highly rated program that generated millions of dollars in ad revenue. More than 50 major advertisers said they would no longer air commercials during O’Reilly’s show after the New York Times’ report on the sexual harassment settlements.

O’Reilly’s attorney has called the recent scrutiny a “smear campaign” on the part of “far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons.”