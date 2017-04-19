Democrat comes up short in Ga. election, runoff set for June

Democrat Jon Ossoff held a wide lead early Wednesday but he had not won 50 percent of the first round vote in the special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

He’s expected to face Republican Karen Handel in the June 20 final round of voting, though the results of the primary are not yet final. After well over 50 percent of the vote had been counted, a data error was reported in Fulton County, slowing the vote reporting considerably. The error means hundreds of ballots there will have to be processed by hand, according to WSB-TV. By midnight, the New York Times showed Ossoff had won 48.6 percent of the vote, compared to Handel’s 19.5 percent.

Early Wednesday, President Trump was taking a little credit for helping nudge the district toward the June runoff:

Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG “R” win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2017

Democrats were hoping Ossoff would be able to garner the 50 percent necessary to avoid a runoff and capture the seat. The special election was a “jungle primary,” meaning the top two contenders – regardless of party – would face off if no one could capture a majority of the vote in the first round.

Ossoff, 30, had run as a pragmatic centrist in the district, which has been represented by a Republican since Newt Gingrich won it in 1978. The district easily re-elected Rep. Tom Price, a staunch conservative, but only narrowly went for President Donald Trump. The seat then became vacant when Price was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services by Mr. Trump earlier this year.

Mr. Trump’s perceived weakness in the district, along with its changing demographics, convinced Democrats to pour millions of dollars into the district. Ossoff raked in an astonishing $8.3 million in the last few months, with most of it coming from donors giving less than $200. However, Republicans were quick to point out that the vast majority of that cash came from out of state.

Republicans countered with millions in outside group spending in an effort to damage Ossoff and keep him below 50 percent. For his part, Mr. Trump recorded a robocall encouraging voters to support the Republican candidates, and tweeted about the race several times. The crowded, 18-person primary featured 11 Republican candidates splitting the conservative vote. Still, that wasn’t enough, and Republicans will now be expected to coalesce their support around Handel.

Mr. Trump also tweeted on voting day, urging Republicans in the district to vote:

Just learned that Jon @Ossoff, who is running for Congress in Georgia, doesn’t even live in the district. Republicans, get out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

The district, although still Republican-leaning, has been trending more Democratic in recent years, and provides Democrats with their best shot this year of picking up one of the 24 seats they’ll need to reclaim the House. Mitt Romney carried the district by 23 points in 2012, a margin that shrank to less than 2 points when Mr. Trump won it in November.

The district is one of the best educated in the country, with 58 percent of residents having a bachelor’s degree or higher. That’s seen as a warning sign for Republicans, as Mr. Trump struggled to win college-educated whites in the last election. Since the 1990s, the district has also seen its share of white residents decline from 90 percent to 70 percent, in large part due to an influx of Hispanics and Asian-Americans.

Ossoff, a former Capitol Hill staffer who lives just outside the district, now has one last shot to use these factors to his advantage. But it will be an uphill climb, as Republicans still outnumber Democrats in the district and the GOP finally has a single candidate they can rally behind.