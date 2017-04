DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Residents in Dayton have decided to let retail package stores sell alcoholic beverages in the city.

Voters in that Rhea County community went to the polls to decide the issue.

274 people cast their ballots in favor of the measure, and 138 voted against it.

In all, more than 66 percent of those voting were in favor of alcoholic beverages at retail package stores.