Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison, officials say

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Convicted killer and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison overnight, authorities said Wednesday morning.

CBS Boston reports that Massachusetts Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Christopher Fallon issued a statement saying, “On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

“Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

Play Video CBS Evening News Aaron Hernandez found guilty of first degree murder Jurors took seven days to find ex-football star Aaron Hernandez guilty of murdering his friend Odin Lloyd. Lloyd’s body was found in an industria…

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

“The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.”

Just last week, Hernandez, 27, was acquitted of murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men in July 2012, which prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

Play Video CBSN Aaron Hernandez found not guilty of 2012 double murder Aaron Hernandez was found not guilty in a double murder case from 2012. The former professional football player is already serving a life sentenc…

He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in June 2013.

The Patriots were scheduled to go to the White House Wednesday to be greeted by President Trump and mark their latest Super Bowl win.