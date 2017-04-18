Woman could face another fall if rescuers don’t reach her

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – A young woman has already fallen 40 feet off a bluff on Lookout Mountain and could fall further.

The Dade County Sheriff tells us the young woman is 21.

He says she was hiking, not rock climbing, when she fell near Covenant College.

She landed on a ledge, hanging over another 60 foot drop.

Cave and cliff rescue are literally cutting their way to her through the trees.

They hope when they reach her, she’ll be able to walk out herself, despite the fall she has already taken.

The rescue is happening in dense rain and fog.

West Brow Fire & Rescue is leading the effort.

This is what conditions looked like from our Covenant Cam on Lookout Mountain at the time of the fall.