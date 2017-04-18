Volunteer Fire Chief accused of stealing from his own department

NEW MARKET, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Volunteer Fire Chief in New Market has been indicted after a Comptroller’s audit of his department.

The investigation found that Frank Solomon stole at least $1,105 from the department.

They say he charged auto parts for his own vehicles (and for friends and family) to a fire department credit card.

Investigators also say he used the department’s sales tax exemption and vehicle title registration discount for his personal Dodge Charger.

He was indicted on one count of theft over $1,000, one count of sales tax fraud over $500, one count of theft under $500, and two counts of official misconduct.

“It’s important that volunteer fire departments require and retain detailed invoices and receipts for purchases,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “These documents should be carefully reviewed to ensure that inappropriate charges are promptly detected.”