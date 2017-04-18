Trump records robocall for special election in Georgia

President Trump recorded a robocall paid for by the Republican National Committee that went out Monday in the 6th congressional district race in Georgia where a special election is being held on Tuesday.

“Hello, this is President Donald Trump. Liberal Democrats from outside of Georgia are spending millions and millions of dollars trying to take your Republican congressional seat away from you. Don’t let them do it. Tomorrow, there’s a special election for Congress in Georgia. Only you can stop the super liberal Democrats and Nancy Pelosi’s group and in particular, John Ossoff,” Mr. Trump said in the robocall that lasted for more than a minute.

The president continued by warning that Ossoff would raise constituents’ taxes, destroy their health care and “flood our country with illegal immigrants.”

“I need you to get out to the polls tomorrow, April 18, and vote Republican,” he added. “That way we can cut spending and get our economy back on track and keep America safe. It’s already happening. There’s only one way to stop the Washington liberals from taking your congressional seat and your money and your safety and that’s by voting Republican for Congress tomorrow.”

The seat had been held by Republican Tom Price and has remained vacant since he was confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary. A Republican has represented the district since Newt Gingrich won it in 1978.

Unless one candidate can get 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates, regardless of party, will face each other in a runoff election on June 20 known as a “jungle primary.” Ossoff, a former staffer on Capitol Hill, has a good chance of winning the most votes in the primary. Eleven Republicans and five Democrats and two independents are running in the primary.

The president tweeted about the race on Tuesday.

Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

CBS News’ Arden Farhi contributed to this report.