Today in Trump: April 18, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Trump travels to Kenosha



Mr. Trump tours Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin, makes remarks and signs his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, 3:30 p.m. ET.

Pence in Japan

Vice President Pence visits Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday, and the two will hold a joint news conference, 3:30 a.m. ET

North Korea was unable to successfully test a missile over the weekend, but the country has been able to force President Trump off his campaign promises.

The missile that North Korea tested over the weekend is being called a KN-17 by U.S. intelligence, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

It is a liquid-fueled, medium-range missile launched from a rocket stand, not a mobile missile launcher, and is believed to be the same missile as one used in another test that failed earlier this month.

Spicer says Trump won’t release taxes because he is “still under audit”

A day before Tax Day, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced that President Trump still has no plan to make his 2016 tax records public.

Schedule



The president and Melania Trump will participate in the annual Easter Egg roll at the White House.

Gorsuch takes his seat on the Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch takes his seat on the Supreme Court to hear his first arguments. The court will hear three cases. 10 a.m.