Today in Trump: April 18, 2017

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

AP

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Trump travels to Kenosha

Mr. Trump tours Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin, makes remarks and signs his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, 3:30 p.m. ET.

Pence in Japan

Vice President Pence visits Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday, and the two will hold a joint news conference, 3:30 a.m. ET

North Korea forces Trump off campaign promises

North Korea was unable to successfully test a missile over the weekend, but the country has been able to force President Trump off his campaign promises.

Details on the missile in failed North Korea test

The missile that North Korea tested over the weekend is being called a KN-17 by U.S. intelligence, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

It is a liquid-fueled, medium-range missile launched from a rocket stand, not a mobile missile launcher, and is believed to be the same missile as one used in another test that failed earlier this month.

Spicer says Trump won’t release taxes because he is “still under audit”

A day before Tax Day, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced that President Trump still has no plan to make his 2016 tax records public.

Schedule

The president and Melania Trump will participate in the annual Easter Egg roll at the White House.

Gorsuch takes his seat on the Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch takes his seat on the Supreme Court to hear his first arguments. The court will hear three cases. 10 a.m.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

Chattanooga; Lookouts
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Biloxi Beats Lookouts in Rain Shortened Game at AT&T Field
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ceremony held for Inauguration Day in Chattanooga
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Howell Murder Trial Shows Interrogation Video
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now