Police officer indicted on charges of pawning his service revolver

WAYNESBORO, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former Tennessee police officer has been indicted.

A TBI investigation accuses Robert Jason Gann of theft and official misconduct.

Investigators say he pawned two of his service weapons on multiple times while working for the Waynesboro Police Department.

The final time, the pawn shop sold his handgun.

So he resigned the job before the information came to light and got a new one with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

But he was fired by the Sheriff when it did become public.

He was indicted on March 30th and arrested on Monday.