Orange Grove Resident Found Dead in Vehicle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A body of an Orange Grove resident has been found in a car in Chattanooga and now an investigation is underway.

Lillian Court is now open. Earlier police were on scene investigating the death of an Orange Grove resident.

Orange Grove is an organization that helps people with disabilities.

Police say the the man is in his 50’s, but his name is not being released at this time.

His body was found in an Orange Grove van this afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

Both local and state agencies are investigating this incident.

News 12’s Robyn Estabrook is on scene and will update with the latest as more information becomes available.