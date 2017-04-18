Mountain lion suspected of snatching dog from bedroom as child slept

PESCADERO, Calif. (CBS News) – Authorities in San Mateo County believe a mountain lion entered a home in the coastal town of Pescadero and took a resident’s dog, CBS San Francisco reports.

Deputies said a woman, child and a 15-pound Portugese Podengo were sleeping in a bedroom at a home on the 800 block of Native Sons Road early Monday morning when the incident occurred.

The incident happened in the hills just above Pescadero, a remote area where mountain lion sightings have become more common.

The bedroom had French doors leading to the outside partially open to let in fresh air.

The door was only slightly ajar, but it was enough to let a mountain lion slip in and take away a beloved pet right next to a sleeping child.

Around 3 a.m., the woman said she woke up after the dog began to bark aggressively. The woman said she then saw the shadow of an animal enter the room and take the dog from the bed.

“As soon as I saw it walk out, I said, ‘That’s a lion,’” said homeowner Victoria Fought.

Lenora was a rescue dog and hasn’t been seen since. Blood stains on the door step are the only signs left behind by the intruder.

Fought and her daughter Catalina Pesso still have a hard time believing a mountain lion could be so bold.

“It was shocking,” said Fought.

“I heard my little dog bark and it wasn’t a bark that I’ve heard her do before,” said Pesso.

After calling 911, deputies searched the area and found paw prints similar to a mountain lion.

Game Warden Michael Harris was also called in to investigate. He examined what appeared to be mountain lion tracks that were spotted just down the lane.

“I took a couple of tails up closer to the house, and then some down here,” said Harris. “But I didn’t find him down there either.”

Without the carcass of the dog, it will be hard to track down the lion and the warden is not planning to set traps.

Neighbors are being warned to be especially wary of mountain lions in this area, as this one showed the will go just about anywhere to find its prey.

Authorities have contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to see if a follow up investigation is necessary.

