Lightning hits home on Mowbray Mountain

MOWBRAY MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – A home owner on Mowbray Mountain called the fire department Monday night after lightning hit his house.

It happened at 1124 Montlake Road around 8:40 PM.

Officials with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department say the lightning hit the eaves of the corner of the home.

It blew off the soffet and the interior sheetrock in an upstairs bedroom.

It caused about $5-7,000 of physical damage plus shorting out the electrical system.

No one was hurt, but the family had to move out for the night.

