Golden Apple: Drew Nelson

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Science can be a tough subject for students.

But a Lake Forest Middle School teacher has a unique way of teaching his kids.

Drew Nelson picks up a guitar to help with the lesson plan.

Students say, it’s working.

Share:

Related Videos

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Golden Apple: Morgan Burke
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Golden Apple: Meghan Fox
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Golden Apple: Lisa Taylor
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now