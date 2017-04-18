Easy choice: Browns CB Haden wants Garrett with No. 1 pick

FILE – At left, in a March 30, 2017, file photo, former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett smiles during Texas A&M Pro Day at the NCAA football team’s indoor training facility in College Station, Texas. At right, in an Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Cleveland. The Brown may still be deciding on the No. 1 overall draft pick. Joe Haden has made his selection. Cleveland’s star cornerback said Tuesday, April 18, 2017, he’d be “super excited” if the Browns chose Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett next week with the top pick in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

(AP) — The Browns may still be deciding on the No. 1 overall draft pick. Joe Haden has made his selection.

Cleveland’s star cornerback said Tuesday he’d be “super excited” if the Browns chose Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett next week with the top pick in the NFL draft. Haden blurted out Garrett’s name after he was asked if he would be OK with the team taking a defensive player first overall.

Garrett, a 6-foot-4, 272-pound sack specialist, is the consensus top player available and the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, will have first crack at him.

Haden believes Garrett could have an immediate impact with Cleveland and “be a guy we could have rushing the passer for years to come.”

The Browns also own the No. 12 pick — Cleveland has five of the first 65 selections — and could be targeting a quarterback.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP—