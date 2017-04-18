Dalton and Boyd Tied at One Before Soccer Match Suspended

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Dalton and Boyd Buchanan were tied at one at halftime before storms blew in at Boyd Buchanan, forcing the soccer match to be suspended until

4:30pm on Wednesday.

The Catamounts scored first.

On a throw in from Ivan Mora, Bucs goalie Isaac Antwine knocked the shot away, but Jose Boyzo blasted home the rebound to make it 1-0.

Then with just over three minutes left in the first half, the Bucs Liam Lynskey was attacking to the side of the goal.

Dalton keeper Aaron Fraire came out to stop the shot. Lynskey popped it past Fraire to Chris Payne who had a wide-open shot in front of the goal.

His shot tied the match at one.

Heavy rains then erupted at halftime, forcing the two teams to finish play on Wednesday at 4:30pm at Boyd Buchanan.