Custody battle shines light on controversial radio host's on-air persona

A lawyer for conservative radio show host Alex Jones said his client is nothing more than a showman. He made that claim in a Texas court, where Jones is fighting to keep custody of his children. Opening arguments begin Tuesday morning.

Jones’ ex-wife said the views and conspiracy theories on his radio show produced by his company, Infowars, prove he’s unfit to be a father.

Jones has been accused of peddling fake news stories to his audience, but the idea that Jones doesn’t necessarily believe everything he says may take some of his fans by surprise, reports CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.

