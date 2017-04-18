Church seeks police force with “all of the powers of law enforcement officers”

Alabama lawmakers could send a bill to the governor this week that would allow a megachurch to establish its own police force with the same powers as traditional cops. It has already passed the Alabama Senate and is awaiting a House vote.

Briarwood Presbyterian Church sits on the buckle of the Bible Belt, but it’s more than a church. It has a seminary and a school spread across multiple locations and, beyond Sunday services, the church claims as many as 8,000 people pass through its campuses daily, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud.

Watch the full report on “CBS This Morning” at about 7:43 a.m.