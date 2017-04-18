At 11th hour, Supreme Court stops Arkansas bid to execute inmate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Arkansas’ request to lift a stay that would have allowed the state to conduct its first execution in nearly a dozen years.

Justices turned down Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s request to vacate a stay for Don Davis, who was set to die Monday night by lethal injection. It was the second time in seven years that Davis has come within hours of execution before courts intervened.

Arkansas had planned to execute eight inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he’s disappointed that the nation’s high court declined to lift the stay. But the Republican governor said he was heartened by other court rulings Monday that could pave the way for Arkansas to execute several more inmates before the end of the month.

The state’s next two executions are scheduled for Thursday night.

Rutledge noted that there are five upcoming executions “with nothing preventing them from occurring.”