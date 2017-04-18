Alabama lawmakers OK high school civics exam requirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have voted to require high schoolers pass a civics exam before graduating.

The Alabama House of Representatives passed the bill 68-31 Tuesday.

Decatur Republican Rep. Terri Collins says her legislation is intended to ensure young people know how their government works.

The exams will be introduced during the next school year and are identical to the naturalization test given by the federal government. Students could take the 100 question quiz until they pass it.

Critics argued for nearly three hours that the test is a waste of time since Alabama high schoolers already have to pass a course on government.

The measure has already passed the Senate. It now moves to Gov. Kay Ivey where her signature will make it state law.

