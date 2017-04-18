AAA on Bad Roads

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A new study by AAA shows Chattanooga drivers are having to pay some big bucks.

They pay nearly 1,500 dollars a year from sitting in traffic, crashes, and driving on damaged roads.

Any Scenic City resident can tell you traffic has gotten heavier over the past few years.

According to the study, on average Chattanoogans are sitting in 28 hours of traffic a year, costing drivers time and gas.

“As you go across the country the largest urban areas have even higher numbers but we are seeing even in mid level cities across the country that congestion is slowing people down.”

On average over the past 3- years, the Scenic city has had 65- people killed in Fatal crashes.

That is in line with the rest of the volunteer state, and is above the national average.