10 cities where a comfortable life is affordable

By Andrew DePietro/GOBankingRates

You don’t need to be rich to live comfortably — but you do need to make a certain amount of money. The key is to earn enough to cover the cost of your necessities, pay for nonessentials and build your savings.

A good way to gauge whether you can live a comfortable financial life is to apply the 50-30-20 budgeting rule, in which 50 percent of income covers necessities, 30 percent covers discretionary items and 20 percent is for savings. From here, you can figure out whether your income is sufficient to cover cost-of-living expenses in your city.

GOBankingRates conducted a cost-of-living comparison of the 50 most populous U.S. cities based on the median income by city and the dollar amounts required to cover the cost of necessities — including rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and health care — in each city. From there, we applied the 50-30-20 rule to determine the recommended salary to live comfortably.

Not surprisingly, some of the biggest coastal cities were the toughest places to live on a typical household budget. Miami was the least affordable, since households living on a typical annual salary would find themselves almost $45,000 in the red. The deficit for New Yorkers living on a typical salary is more than $33,000.

Read on to learn about the top 10 cities where people can easily afford to live comfortably.